Generals storm back to beat Ceramics 57-54

CROOKSVILLE, Ohio — It was a tight match-up from the start but Sheridan survived a tricky road test at Crooksville on Tuesday night, beating the hometown Ceramics 57-54.

Ethan Heller, who once again lead his team– and all scorers– with 19 points on the night, helped the Generals build an early 16-13 lead after the first 8 minutes. Heller had the hot hand early, scoring 14 points in the first half alone, including four buckets from beyond the arc.

The Ceramics got a balanced scoring effort with four of five starters reaching double-figures. Brock White, who lead Crooksville with 15, helped the home team build a 10-point lead as late as the fourth quarter.

But the Generals stormed back late and were able to get out of town with a 57-54 victory, improving to 4-1 on the season, and 3-1 within the MVL. Crooksville is now still winless in league play at 0-4, holding an overall record of 2-4 on the season.

Sheridan will host John Glenn on Saturday, while Crooksville travels to Dresden to take on Tri-Valley.