Gill named MVL player of the year, League honors awarded

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was a Muskingum Valley League football season that will go down in the history books.

Three teams made the playoffs and for the first time in three decades an MVL team made it to the state championship game. The list of players who have made all-MVL honors has been announced. They are as follows.

Player of the Year: Isaac Gill (Philo)

Coach of the Year: Justin Buttermore (Tri-Valley)

All-Star Game Coach: TBA

Quarterback of the Year: Justin Heacock (John Glenn)

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Lane Deal (Philo)

Offensive Back of the Year: Andrew Newsome (Tri-Valley)

Wide Receiver of the Year: Jake McLoughlin (Tri-Valley and Ethan Tabor (Sheridan)

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Seth Russell (New Lexington)

Defensive Back of the Year: Isaac Gill (Philo)

Linebacker of the Year: Nathan Lawler (Tri-Valley)

Punter of the Year: Brady Emerson (John Glenn)

Kicker of the Year: Chase Dinan (Tri-Valley)

FIRST TEAM ALL-MVL

Jake McLoughlin (DB/WR) Tri-Valley

Nathan Lawler (LB) Tri-Valley

Greg Nolder (WR) Tri-Valley

Kris Mesaros (DL) Tri-Valley

Andrew Newsom (QB) Tri-Valley

Aaron Jadwin (OL) Tri-Valley

Chase Dinan (K) Tri-Valley

Kaden Lawler (OL) Tri-Valley

Spencer Littick (DL) Tri-Valley

Shane Bonner (RB/LB) John Glenn

Justin Heacock (QB) John Glenn

Casey Smith (WR/DB) John Glenn

Blake Wilfong (OL/DL) John Glenn

Nick Meinert (LB) John Glenn

Joseph Clifford (WR/DB) John Glenn

Isaac Gill (QB/DB) Philo

Lane Deal (OL/DL) Philo

Ty Robison (OL/DL) Philo

Cole Smith (WR/DB) Philo

Nick Hoffer (RB/LB) Philo

Kade Barnett (OL/DL) Philo

Carson Jarrett (RB) Maysville

Kobe Gamble (LB) Maysville

Dalton Warne (DL) Maysville

Kyler Hooper (DL) Maysville

Ethan Tabor (WR) Sheridan

Ethan Heller (QB) Sheridan

Jarrett Munyan (RB) Sheridan

Grey Bennett (WR) Sheridan

Seth Russell (OL/DL) New Lexington

Kamron Bowen (RB/LB) New Lexington

Aaron Foreman (RB/LB) New Lexington

Landon Hinkle (QB) Crooksville

Caden Miller (WR) Crooksville

Chance Murphy (OL) Crooksville

Hunter Shuster (LB) Morgan

Cole Earich (WR/DB) Morgan

Matt Burnett(QB/LB) West Muskingum

Grant Murrey(WR/DB) West Muskingum

SPECIAL MENTION ALL-MVL

Caleb Craig (RB) Tri-Valley

Garrett French (DL) Tri-Valley

Ben Larson (WR/DB) John Glenn

Brady Emerson (LB) John Glenn

Hunter Hague (WR/DB) Philo

Reece Williams (OL/DL) Philo

Caden Mercer (LB) Maysville

Kaden Watts (OL) Maysville

Jacob Rhodes (DB) Sheridan

Adam Boyle (DL) Sheridan

Matthew Toner (OL/DL) New Lexington

Luke Shively (OL/DL) New Lexington

Brandy Brannon (WR) Crooksville

Traise Clayton (DL) Crooksville

Griffin Burkhart (WR/DB) Morgan

Jabin Treadway (RB/LB) Morgan

Camden Cooper (OL/DL) West Muskingum

Owen Iden (TE/LB) West Muskingum

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-MVL

Dow Cameron (WR) Tri-Valley

Jake DeLorenzo (OL) John Glenn

Casey Munyan (RB) Sheridan

Dakota Kirkbride (DB) Maysville

Taylor Deem (OL) Sheridan

Andrew Alfman (OL/LB) New Lexington

Kenny Wood (DL) Crooksville

Dakota Leopold (QB) Morgan

Hunter Fox (TE/LB) West Muskingum