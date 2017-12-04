Gill named MVL player of the year, League honors awarded

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It was a Muskingum Valley League football season that will go down in the history books.
Three teams made the playoffs and for the first time in three decades an MVL team made it to the state championship game. The list of players who have made all-MVL honors has been announced. They are as follows.
Player of the Year: Isaac Gill (Philo)
Coach of the Year: Justin Buttermore (Tri-Valley)
All-Star Game Coach: TBA
Quarterback of the Year: Justin Heacock (John Glenn)
Offensive Lineman of the Year: Lane Deal (Philo)
Offensive Back of the Year: Andrew Newsome (Tri-Valley)
Wide Receiver of the Year: Jake McLoughlin (Tri-Valley and Ethan Tabor (Sheridan)
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Seth Russell (New Lexington)
Defensive Back of the Year: Isaac Gill (Philo)
Linebacker of the Year: Nathan Lawler (Tri-Valley)
Punter of the Year: Brady Emerson (John Glenn)
Kicker of the Year: Chase Dinan (Tri-Valley)
FIRST TEAM ALL-MVL
Jake McLoughlin (DB/WR) Tri-Valley
Nathan Lawler (LB) Tri-Valley
Greg Nolder (WR) Tri-Valley
Kris Mesaros (DL) Tri-Valley
Andrew Newsom (QB) Tri-Valley
Aaron Jadwin (OL) Tri-Valley
Chase Dinan (K) Tri-Valley
Kaden Lawler (OL) Tri-Valley
Spencer Littick (DL) Tri-Valley
Shane Bonner (RB/LB) John Glenn
Justin Heacock (QB) John Glenn
Casey Smith (WR/DB) John Glenn
Blake Wilfong (OL/DL) John Glenn
Nick Meinert (LB) John Glenn
Joseph Clifford (WR/DB) John Glenn
Isaac Gill (QB/DB) Philo
Lane Deal (OL/DL) Philo
Ty Robison (OL/DL) Philo
Cole Smith (WR/DB) Philo
Nick Hoffer (RB/LB) Philo
Kade Barnett (OL/DL) Philo
Carson Jarrett (RB) Maysville
Kobe Gamble (LB) Maysville
Dalton Warne (DL) Maysville
Kyler Hooper (DL) Maysville
Ethan Tabor (WR) Sheridan
Ethan Heller (QB) Sheridan
Jarrett Munyan (RB) Sheridan
Grey Bennett (WR) Sheridan
Seth Russell (OL/DL) New Lexington
Kamron Bowen (RB/LB) New Lexington
Aaron Foreman (RB/LB) New Lexington
Landon Hinkle (QB) Crooksville
Caden Miller (WR) Crooksville
Chance Murphy (OL) Crooksville
Hunter Shuster (LB) Morgan
Cole Earich (WR/DB) Morgan
Matt Burnett(QB/LB) West Muskingum
Grant Murrey(WR/DB) West Muskingum
SPECIAL MENTION ALL-MVL
Caleb Craig (RB) Tri-Valley
Garrett French (DL) Tri-Valley
Ben Larson (WR/DB) John Glenn
Brady Emerson (LB) John Glenn
Hunter Hague (WR/DB) Philo
Reece Williams (OL/DL) Philo
Caden Mercer (LB) Maysville
Kaden Watts (OL) Maysville
Jacob Rhodes (DB) Sheridan
Adam Boyle (DL) Sheridan
Matthew Toner (OL/DL) New Lexington
Luke Shively (OL/DL) New Lexington
Brandy Brannon (WR) Crooksville
Traise Clayton (DL) Crooksville
Griffin Burkhart (WR/DB) Morgan
Jabin Treadway (RB/LB) Morgan
Camden Cooper (OL/DL) West Muskingum
Owen Iden (TE/LB) West Muskingum
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-MVL
Dow Cameron (WR) Tri-Valley
Jake DeLorenzo (OL) John Glenn
Casey Munyan (RB) Sheridan
Dakota Kirkbride (DB) Maysville
Taylor Deem (OL) Sheridan
Andrew Alfman (OL/LB) New Lexington
Kenny Wood (DL) Crooksville
Dakota Leopold (QB) Morgan
Hunter Fox (TE/LB) West Muskingum