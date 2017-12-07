Goal met: Every Miami Dolphins player has registered to vote

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins say every player on their roster has completed paperwork to become a registered voter.

The Dolphins met their goal of 100 percent registration set in June with the help of Martin Luther King III and Bill Wachtel, co-founder of the Drum Major Institute, a community action group founded during the Civil Rights movement.

The signup effort was supported by the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, an alliance created by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to improve race relations.

