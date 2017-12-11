GOP’s Jim Renacci picks Ohio councilwoman as running mate

CINCINNATI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY’-see) has selected a former Procter & Gamble executive and Cincinnati councilwoman as his running mate in the Ohio governor’s race.

The Wadsworth Republican planned to announce Councilwoman Amy Murray as his lieutenant governor pick at events in Cincinnati and Cleveland on Monday.

The 53-year-old Murray spent 15 years in Asian business development at the Cincinnati-based consumer products giant before forming her own consulting firm, Japan Consulting Group. She was first elected to Cincinnati City Council in 2013.

Murray, of Mount Lookout, adds gender and geographic diversity to the Renacci ticket.

He is facing two Republican rivals: Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Attorney General Mike DeWine, who has married his campaign to that of Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted).

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) is term-limited.