Grain Bin Fire Almost Tamed

MUSKINGUM, County- If you’re a Muskingum County resident, you may have caught wind of the grain bins that recently caught fire.

Since Thursday, firefighters have been working endlessly to put out flames that just wouldn’t quit. Many in the local community became curious about the smoke and the odor the fire had caused.

“What we have here is we got a corn grain bin that caught fire Thursday morning and the fire department has been battling it since then. The big problem is getting it put out. We’re getting a lot of complaints about the smoke and that it smells so bad. We just want to insure the public that it’s not harmful smoke,” said Jeff Jadwin, Director, Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency.

With the Fire Department working relentless 13 hours shifts to tame these flames, Jadwin says their hoping to have the smoke under control by late this evening, at the latest, tomorrow at dawn.

“Probably by dusk tonight everything should be taken care of. so, they’re doing a good job of moving them. We brought in some special equipment to try to get the grain out of the grain bins,” said Jadwin.

If you reside nearby, you can look forward to things being back to normal by tomorrow morning.