Grain Bin Fire Spewing Smoke

The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency says that a grain bin fire has been burning since Thursday. Executive Director Jeff Jadwin says it is not dangerous, but the smoke has caused numerous complaints from area residents. Jadwin says the grain bin is located at 4338 East Pike, near Hicks Road. He says the natural heating of the grain is the cause of the fire. He says it is not toxic or unsafe, just an irritant. He says it smells like burned popcorn. Multiple fire department have been working to extinguish the fire including Perry and Washington Townships, New Concord and Adamsville.