Greece: 2nd climber dies on snowy slopes of Mt. Olympus

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have recovered the body of a climber who died while attempting to scale Mount Olympus, the country’s highest mountain, in the second such deadly accident there since last week.

Fire department rescue crews located the 55-year-old’s body in a 50-meter (164-foot) ravine at an altitude of about 2,200 meters (7,220 feet) in the early hours of Tuesday. They also rescued his injured climbing companion, a 37-year-old man, hours earlier and transported him to a nearby hospital.

On Saturday, rescue crews recovered the body of a 26-year-old from another ravine on Olympus and rescued an injured 25-year-old, while two injured climbers, a 49-year-old and a 65-year-old, were rescued Sunday.

Rescue crews said the mountain trail was packed with icy snow, causing climbers to slip.