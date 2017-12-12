Gremio beats Pachuca 1-0 to make Club World Cup final

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Brazil’s Gremio defeated Mexico’s Pachuca 1-0 in extra time to advance to the Club World Cup final on Tuesday.

The Copa Libertadores champion will play Real Madrid or Emirates league winner Al Jazira, who meet in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Substitute forward Everton scored five minutes into extra time, clearing a defender inside the area and striking a right-footed shot into the top corner.

Pachuca, the CONCACAF winner, played with 10 men during the final minutes of extra time after Victor Guzman received a second yellow card for a hard foul.