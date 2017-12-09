Harassment wave no boon for Ohio’s woman governor candidates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — As predictions increasingly fashion next year’s Ohio governor’s race as a faceoff between Democrat Richard Cordray and Republican Mike DeWine, a question smolders: Wasn’t this supposed to be the year of the woman?

In other states, female candidates are seizing on post-Hillary Clinton outrage and a wave of sexual harassment allegations against powerful men to bolster their campaigns and build political momentum.

The opposite seems to be happening in Ohio.

Cordray’s long-awaited entry into the race Tuesday has raised questions about what will happen to the three female Democrats running for governor — Betty Sutton, Nan Whaley and Connie Pillich.

On the Republican side, DeWine’s selection of rival Jon Husted as his running mate doesn’t appear to bode well for Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, the lone female GOP candidate.