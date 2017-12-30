Historic bungalow in Ohio suburb sparks preservation fight

BEXLEY, Ohio (AP) — Planned demolition of a 103-year-old bungalow in suburban Columbus has pitted the property’s owners against area preservationists.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Columbus Landmarks Foundation says the Bexley home and its architecture are significant to the inner-ring suburb’s history and heritage.

The foundation fears allowing it to be razed and replaced could set off a domino effect in the historic neighborhood.

An architect working for the couple that purchased the property in June tells Bexley’s architectural review board destroying the home would not be an architectural loss because its interior is significantly deteriorated and many other bungalows exist in the city.

The board cleared the demolition in October on condition the owners can prove the house isn’t historically or architecturally significant.

The panel meets next on Jan. 11.

___

