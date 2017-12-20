Holiday sobriety

Zanesville, Ohio- For the average person, the holidays are typically a time of happiness and a time of cheer, but for those in recovery, it can be a rather stressful time.

Steve Carrel, CEO of Muskingum Behavioral Health explains the difficulties some may face when it comes to staying strong through recovery, even around the holiday seasons.



“Well for people who have addictions, this is a really difficult time of the year. The expectations are to be happy, joyful and everyone is happy and getting along but in reality that doesn’t always pan out,” said Carrel.



Although there is typically alcohol offered at many holiday gatherings, Carrel tells us that community is an essential part of not relapsing. Recovery can be tough, but with the support of loved ones can help ease the temptation.



Family members need to keep in mind that if they have a recovering person in their family, don’t temp that person and be supportive of that person. If a person in recovery happens to have a relapse, still be supportive of them getting back into recovery.

If you know someone who’s in the recovery process and struggling to get through this holiday season, be supportive and help them remain sober into the new year.