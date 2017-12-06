Home of The Brave holiday play shows Veteran Appreciation

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- It’s that time of year again when Secrest Auditorium is preparing to open their doors for a special holiday production.

“Once Upon a Christmas V’ Home Of The Brave” is this years highly anticipated holiday production. Friday December 8th, local veterans have been invited for a free viewing of the show. this free invitation is simply to show local veterans they are appreciated all year around.

“The veterans are what gives us the freedoms we have now. Without our veterans we wouldn’t have the freedom to be vocal and maybe even be critical,” said Mary Ann Hupp, Manager of The Zanesville V.A Clinic.



Through these holiday appreciation events for veterans, the Zanesville community based outpatient clinic has lots of support and organizations that assist with bettering the lives of local veterans.

“We have tremendous support from the local Muskingum County chapter of The Daughter’s of The American Revolution, Christ Table, The Coscocton County Blue Star Mothers and The Area of Veterans Services officers all cooperate to bring veterans in for the event,” said Hupp.

Once Upon a Christmas Five V’ will be open to the public at Secrest Auditorium on Saturday December 9th with shows at 2 and 8 p-m. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at the door with proceeds that benefit Christ’s Table.