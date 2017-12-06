Hornets coach Clifford out indefinitely with ‘health issue’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hornets coach Steve Clifford will be away from the team for an undetermined period of time to deal with a “health issue.”

The team made the announcement Wednesday in a release.

The 56-year-old Clifford missed Monday night’s game against the Orlando Magic because he was not feeling well. Associate head coach Stephen Silas filled in for Clifford.

Clifford has battled heart problems in the past, but a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the issue was not a heart-related. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details of Clifford’s health issue.

The team says there is no timetable for Clifford’s return and would have no further comment.

Silas will continue to coach the team with Clifford out.

The Hornets host Golden State Wednesday night.

___

For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball