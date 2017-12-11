House Fire in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zanesville Fire Department responded to a house fire on December 11th.

ZFD received a call around 7:30 P.M. to 1387 Sharon Avenue. Zanesville Fire Chief Eric Waltemire said at this time are unsure of what caused the fire. The report was for a basement fire. It extended into the second and third floor. The fire took about 30 minutes for ZFD to get under control.

“Right now, I would say the house is probably a total loss.I’d say quite a bit of structural damage to it,” said Chief Waltemire.

There were no injuries and the fire is still under investigation at this time. That part of Sharon Avenue was closed for over an hour.