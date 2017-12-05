Hunters check nearly 73K deer in weeklong hunting season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say hunters checked nearly 73,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s weeklong deer-gun hunting season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says 72,814 deer were checked last week. Hunters last year checked more than 66,700 deer over the weeklong period.

Hunters will have two more days of deer-gun season on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

The department says Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication says hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio.