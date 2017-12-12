Inmates assemble bikes for foster children

CALDWELL, Ohio- Inmates at a local correctional facility spent the morning working on a special project with one goal in mind: putting a smile on a child’s face this season.

Noble Correctional Institution partnered with Bike Lady, Inc. to assemble bikes for children in the foster care system. Several staff members worked together with 18 inmates to assemble 113 bikes. Tim Buchanan, a Warden at the prison, said this project has a positive impact on the inmates.

“The project allows staff members to really take ownership and really provide a great public service and allows the inmates, gives them a sense of normalcy a sense of hope. Gives them an opportunity to give back. Maybe be there for another child where they can’t be for their own for the holiday.”

This is the second year the correctional facility has teamed up with Bike Lady, Inc. to do this project; and they hope it’s not their last. The facility hopes to find other ways to make an impact on the community.

“We hope to not only be involved in this project, but try to bring as many projects as we possibly can to the institution to keep the guys on track with their rehabilitation and give our staff another positive thing to look forward to,” said Buchanan.

The bikes will be delivered to different counties Thursday morning. Buchanan will join Santa Claus for the delivery in Muskingum County.