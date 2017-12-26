Jason Spriggs to IR as injuries shuffle Packers OL again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers will have another new starting right tackle for their season finale at Detroit after Jason Spriggs was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Spriggs left following the first play from scrimmage in Green Bay’s 16-0 loss to Minnesota. Utility offensive lineman Justin McCray moved over from right guard to replace Spriggs and could take over at tackle on Sunday against the Lions.

McCray has made four starts this season at right tackle. Kyle Murphy started the opener for the injured Bryan Bulaga, who played five games before going on injured reserve at midseason with a knee injury. Murphy (foot) is also out for the season after getting hurt in Week 3.

The team signed rookie tight end Emanuel Byrd from the practice squad on Tuesday to replace Spriggs. Tight end Richard Rodgers left the Vikings game with a shoulder injury.

Receiver Jake Kumerow also was signed to the practice squad. Kumerow, who played in college at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, has spent time on the practice squads of Cincinnati and New England.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL