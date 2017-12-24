Jerry Kindall, former Arizona baseball coach, dies at 82

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jerry Kindall, the first man to win College World Series titles as both a player and a head coach, died Sunday night. He was 82.

The University of Arizona said Kindall died of complications from a stroke suffered Thursday.

Kindall coached Arizona to national titles in 1976, 1980 and 1986 after starring at shortstop on the University of Minnesota’s 1956 championship team. He spent nine seasons in the major leagues with the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins.

Kindall coached the Wildcats from 1973 to 1996, finishing as the school’s career victory leader with an 860-579-7 record. He was elected to the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1991.

Mike Gillespie is only other man to win titles and a player and coach. He won as a player at Southern California in 1961 and as the Trojans’ coach in 1998.