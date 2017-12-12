Jets place McCown on IR, officially end QB’s season

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have placed quarterback Josh McCown on injured reserve, officially ending his season after he broke his left hand at Denver on Sunday.

Coach Todd Bowles announced Monday that McCown will need season-ending surgery, so the move Tuesday was expected.

The Jets promoted running back Akeem Judd from the practice squad to replace McCown on the active roster. They also signed running back Jahad Thomas and quarterback Joel Stave to the practice squad. Offensive lineman Geoff Gray terminated his practice squad contract to sign elsewhere.

McCown was injured in the third quarter of the Jets’ 23-0 loss to the Broncos. Bryce Petty will take over as New York’s starting quarterback, beginning Sunday at New Orleans.

The 38-year-old McCown had the best season of his career, setting individual highs with 2,926 yards passing and 18 touchdown throws.

