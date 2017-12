NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Despite not having much practice time under their belt, the John Glenn Little Muskies boys took down a 3-0 Maysville team Friday night.

The Little Muskies lead by 22 at half and rolled to a 76-56 win. John Glenn is now 2-0 on the young season.

Senior Justin Heacock scored 20 points to pace all scorers.

Up next for John Glenn is a road game with Cambridge. The Panthers play New Lexington on Tuesday.