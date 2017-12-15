Jurors in soccer bribery trial head home for weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at the New York corruption trial of three former South American soccer officials have gone home for the weekend after getting started with their deliberations.

The panel worked for about 3½ hours on Friday in a Brooklyn federal court.

It’s the first U.S. trial stemming from the widespread scandal that’s rocked FIFA (FEE’-fuh), the sport’s governing body.

Brazil’s Jose Maria Marin, Peru’s Manuel Burga and Paraguay’s Juan Angel Napout have sought to discredit witnesses who testified they took money in exchange for influence in awarding commercial rights to tournaments.

Napout is also a former president of the Conmebol (KOHN’-may-bohl) South American soccer confederation.

The men have pleaded not guilty.