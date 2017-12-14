Kaptur says women’s clothing on Hill invite harassment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ohio Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur has told members of her caucus that revealing clothes worn by staffers and some members of Congress are an “invitation” for sexual harassment.

Kaptur’s remarks were first reported by Politico after a private Democratic caucus meeting on Wednesday. The news site reported that Kaptur, the longest serving member in the Ohio delegation, mentioned that she’d seen a member the day before with cleavage so deep “it was down to the floor.”

Kaptur subsequently issued a statement that said her office became a “refuge” for mistreated female staffers when she was first elected. She says it’s something she carries “to this day” and brought it up to during the caucus meeting.

Her statement added that “under no circumstances” is it the victim’s fault if they’re harassed.