Kent State University student dies

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Officials at Kent State University in Ohio say a student has died.

Authorities have identified the student as Devin Moore, a senior broadcast journalism major. While the university did not provide details, witnesses say Moore collapsed while playing basketball at the school’s Student Recreation and Wellness Center Wednesday night.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports staff members attempted reviving Moore. The student was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A gospel choir concert for Moore was held at the university Thursday night.

The university says it is providing on-campus support for students.