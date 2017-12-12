Kick return ace Devin Hester retires from NFL

CHICAGO (AP) — Devin Hester, the all-purpose speedster who holds the NFL record for kick return touchdowns with 20, has announced his retirement from the NFL.

In a post on social media, the 35-year-old Hester said had realized it was time .

“Good news: Commissioner Goodell, you can put the kickoff back at the 30,” Hester wrote. “Bad news: Y’all will have to find a new favorite returner.”

Hester played for Atlanta, Baltimore and Seattle, but his best years were with the Chicago Bears, which took him in the second round (57th overall) out of Miami in 2006. At the end of his rookie season, he took the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl 92 yards for a touchdown against Indianapolis, though the Colts won the game.

He is the third-leading punt returner in NFL history and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2014.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL