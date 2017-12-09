Lady Blue Devils roll past Coshocton to pick up first victory

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – With a home win Saturday, Zanesville girls head coach Seth Martin has notched his first victory at his alma mater.

Martin’s Blue Devils had dropped their first two games of the year, falling to New Philadelphia and Dover. However, Saturday at Winland Gymnasium they exploded offensively to take down Coshocton 76-12.

The Blue Devils held the Redskins to just one point in the first quarter. Kenzie Newsom outscored the entire Coshocton team herself with 15 points. Madison Winland and Emmah Kronenbitter were also in double figures for ZHS.

The Lady Devils play a league game at River View on Wednesday.