Last chunks of Georgia Dome to be blasted away in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Portions of the Georgia Dome in Atlanta that are still standing soon will be brought down with explosives.

A long wall on the stadium’s east end and a smaller structure on the other side both failed to fall when the rest of the stadium was brought down in an implosion Nov. 20.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a “supplemental implosion” to bring down the remaining pieces is set for 1 a.m. Dec. 20.

The dome was built in 1992. It was the former home of the Atlanta Falcons and the site of two Super Bowls, 1996 Olympics Games events and NCAA basketball tournaments among other major events.

It’s being replaced by the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium next door.