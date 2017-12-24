Last minute Christmas shoppers

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Today is the last chance for shoppers to cross those remaining items off of their gift list.

With Christmas less than 24 hours away shoppers have just hours left to grab what they need. While some people finished their shopping weeks ago, some dropped by Colony Square Mall today to grab what they can. But not everyone was there because of procrastination. Jennifer Shepler said she’s not a last minute shopper, but brought her daughter out to spend Christmas money.

“I’m always done way before Christmas, but she got money from her grandparents in Texas so she came out to shop,” said Shepler.

There were also some people that came to the mall for other reasons besides shopping. One aunt realized her niece almost missed a widespread holiday tradition.

“Santa pictures. So, found out last night that she hadn’t had any yet. So we had to…first Christmas you have to get Santa pictures,” said Phoenix Palmer.

Colony Square Mall will be closed tomorrow for Christmas and will reopen on the 26th at 8:00 in the morning.