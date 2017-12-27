Leppla helps send Cambridge past Morgan

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – A late field goal from Cambridge’s Connor Leppla helped send the Bobcat boys past Morgan Wednesday night in a non-league game 62-61.

Morgan had a four point lead with 1:23 to play but the Bobcats scored the last five of the game to get the win. Leppla’s field goal with 31 second to play gave Cambridge the victory.

Cambridge’s Connor Aleshire lead all scores with 20 points. Leppla scored 19 for the Bobcats. Owen Bown lead the Raiders with 15 points.

Both teams now have records of 3-5 on the year.