Licking County Crime Stoppers offer cash reward

NEWARK, Ohio- The Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for aggravated burglary.

Newark Police are searching for 45-year-old Robert Allen who is wanted on an arrest warrant for an aggravated burglary on November 18th, 2017. Authorities were called to the 400 block of Seroco Avenue in Newark in reference to a home invasion.

Witnesses said that Allen entered the home with a pistol and began threatening everyone inside, including a 12-year-old girl. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Newark Detective Bureau at (740) 670-7215 or the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.