Little Muskies overcome long layoff to win opener over Philo

PHILO, Ohio – John Glenn head coach Greg Woodard admitted that his team has really only be able to practice together for about 10 days. However, it didn’t seem to mater much Tuesday night as they won their opener over Philo 62-38.

With the John Glenn football team making it to the state semi-finals, Woodard had to push back the start of his basketball season, cancelling early scrimmages and practices. At first the lack of practice time showed. The Little Muskies trailed Philo by two points at the end of the first quarter.

However, John Glenn played more efficiently in the reaming three quarters and went on to win by 24. Justin Heacock lead the way with 17 points. Jack Williams scored 11 off the bench for the Little Muskies.

Turnovers kills the Electrics all game long. They finished with 26 giveaways. Lane Deal paced the Electrics with 14 points. Philo has now dropped back to back games and is 1-2 on the year.

Philo next plays at Sheridan. John Glenn has Maysville on Friday.