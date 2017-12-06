Local businesses support Salvation Army Angel Tree

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Four local businesses have teamed up to help make Christmas special for Muskingum County children.

Dutro, Tansky, McHugh’s, and Jeff Drennen’s dealerships all gathered at Colony Square Mall to collect the remaining angel tags from the Salvation Army Angel Christmas Tree. The businesses teamed up after Dutro General Sales Manager Mark Falls reached out to the everyone with an idea to give back to the community. Together the businesses took the last 27 tickets hanging on the tree.

“I think it’s going to be pretty exciting because I’m going to actually take mine back and give them to our office manager and they’re gonna take them out and go shopping,” said Falls. “We’re gonna go out. We’re gonna shop for these kids. We’re gonna put them in a bag. And we’re gonna take them back to the Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army, Zanesville Police and Fire Departments, and Mayor Jeff Tilton joined the businesses at the mall. Mayor Tilton talked about the beauty of competing businesses coming together for a common cause and how Zanesville always has a giving spirit.

“It’s just known throughout the state that Zanesville is a great place to be because of the people,” Mayor Tilton said. “You know, no matter what it is, what happens there’s always people there will to help no matter what.”

The businesses are now talking about collecting all of the items and dropping them off at the Salvation Army at the same time.