After long delay Tri-Valley boys are excited to get on the court

DRESDEN, Ohio – One of the side effects of having a football team make a lengthy post season run is that it cuts into the start of basketball season. You won’t hear anyone on the Tri-Valley boys basketball complain about that though.

All but four varsity basketball players played on the Scottie football team that made it to the DIII state title game. And those who didn’t play football are still very proud of coach Buttermore’s team’s achievement. However, it does mean that Scottie basketball team will be taking the floor with little practice time under their belt.

Most schools in the area have three or four games in by now. Friday’s matchup with West Muskingum will be their first action of the year. They’ve also only had a little over a week of practice time with the whole team.

Head coach Todd McLoughlin said this is a new experienceg for him.

“You have a team that plays 15 weeks striaght, it’s almost like an NFL season. I’ve kind of asked around to see how to approach this sistuation and find out how to get kids in shape and keep them healthy. It’s going to be tough early on,” said McLoughlin.

Despite the lack of practice time, this a veteran Scottie team that returns just about everyone from last year’s Muskingum Valley League championship team.

Among the returners for the Dawgs is 6’6″ Jake McLoughlin, who lead the MVL in rebounding last year. Seniors Cam Mercer, Greg Nolder, Garrett Lapp, and Dow Cameron will also bring back a lot of experience. Unfortunately for the Scotties, Caleb Craig is lost for the season with an injury.

Cam Mercer is one of the Scotties who wasn’t a member of the football team. He’s excited to finally get on the hardwood.

“We went five weeks without the football team. When they came back they were way behind us,” said Mercer.

Mercer knows that getting off to a late start will be no excuses this year.

“We for sure want to win the MVL this year. That’s the main goal. I’d like to get a home game for our first tournament game and hopefully get far in the tournament,” said Mercer.

The Scotties will be playing back-to-back night to open up the year. They play at West Muskingum on Friday and then follow that up with a home game with Westerville South 24 hour latter.

2017-2018 Schedule

12/15 at West Muskingum

12/16 vs. Westerville South

12/19 at Morgan

12/22 vs. Crooksville

12/27 at Delaware Hayes

12/29 vs. Mifflin

1/5 at Maysville

1/6 at New Lexington

1/9 vs. John Glenn

1/12 vs. Philo

1/13 at Zanesville

1/16 vs. Newark

1/19 vs. Morgan

1/23 at Sheridan

1/26 vs. West Muskingum

1/30 vs. New Lexington

2/3 vs. Sheridan

2/6 vs. Maysville

2/9 at Crooksville

2/13 at John Glenn

2/16 vs. Philo

2/17 at St. Francis DeSales