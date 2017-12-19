Lorena Sternwheeler removed from water for inspection

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Lorena Sternwheeler is brought ashore to undergo a big inspection.

Each year, the Lorena is inspected for safety reasons, but it usually stays in the water. Becky Page, wife of Captain Bill Page and a member of the Lorena crew, said this year the Lorena is coming out of the water for an extensive inspection.

“Every year it has a Coast Guard complete inspection except they don’t do it to this degree every year. So it is a very safe vessel.”

The Coast Guard will do a thorough inspection of the vessel including: inspecting the hull. Page says they like to keep any work done on the Lorena local.

“They’re going to do this over the winter. We use all of local people to do the welding. Anything that needs to be done on it is done by the people here in Zanesville.”

Crews began working around 8:30 this morning to get the boat out. Strong winds and the current made the removal a bit tricky. Coming up this week, WHIZ will take a closer look into the inspection and what it means for the Lorena.