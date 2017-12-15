Louisiana-Lafayette names Napier new head coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Louisiana-Lafayette has hired Arizona State offensive coordinator Billy Napier as the Ragin’ Cajuns’ next head coach.

Napier, whose hiring was announced Friday by ULL athletic director Bryan Maggard, takes over Mark Hudspeth, who was fired at the end of this past season.

Maggard says Napier’s experience on the staffs of nationally ranked programs made him a good fit.

Before his season at Arizona State, Napier was the wide receivers coach at Alabama, where he had two stints on Nick Saban’s staff — one in 2011 and another from 2013-16. Alabama won national titles twice while Napier was on staff with the Crimson Tide.

In 2012, Napier was assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach at Colorado State. He other stops as an assistant included one at Clemson from 2006-2010.

