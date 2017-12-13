Lucky’s Bar donates to help fight against Cancer

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local bar gives a check to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a part of the American Cancer Society. Lucky’s Bar donated over $1,800 to this organization. $1,300 of the donation came from proceeds from the sale of Yuengling products and another $500 donation came directly from Lucky’s Bar. Event Lead for the Zanesville Strides Walk Sara Shallcross said Lucky’s donations go beyond cancer research.

“Not only is it a great fundraiser that we do for strides but its also, I think, a great night out for those maybe who are battling cancer. It kind of takes their mind off it, even if its just for a couple hours,” said Shallcross.

Cara Dodson with Lucky’s Bar said the partnership between Lucky’s, Yuengling, and Strides Against Breast Cancer is what makes the donation possible. She said the biggest contributor to the donation is the communities support.

“It all goes back to our customers, 100 percent. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible. We can all show up, we can all be here but, without them, we would have nothing. So, it’s all because of them, they support this cause 100 percent and as you can see it’s a huge success,” said Dodson.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has raised $43,000 this year. To find out more information you can contact Making Strides at 800-227-2345.