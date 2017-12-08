Man charged in crash that killed 2 teens pleads not guilty

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — An 18-year-old Ohio man charged in a crash that killed two teenage passengers in the car he was driving has pleaded not guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges.

Eighteen-year-old Trey Blevins pleaded not guilty Friday in a court in Xenia (ZEEN’-yuh) in western Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol said Blevins had marijuana in his system when he lost control of the car he was driving Aug. 20 The patrol says the vehicle hit a tree, rolling over and killing 17-year-old David Waag and 15-year-old Connor Williams.

Troopers say Waag and Williams were in the back seat and weren’t wearing seat belts

Blevins’ attorney, Jon Paul Rion (REYE’-uhn), said Friday that there is no evidence Blevins was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the accident. .