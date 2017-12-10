Marcel Hirscher comes from behind to win World Cup slalom

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) — Marcel Hirscher recovered from a disappointing opening run to win a men’s World Cup slalom in dense snowfall on Sunday.

The six-time overall champion from Austria was more than half a second behind in fifth after the first leg. He changed his equipment before posting the second-fastest time in the final run.

He beat Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.39 seconds, while Andre Myhrer of Sweden was another 0.01 behind in third.

Stefano Gross of Italy, who led after the first run, dropped to sixth.

It was Hirscher’s 47th career win and first in a slalom race since breaking his left ankle in a practice run in August.