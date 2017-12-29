MARCS Fire Department Grants Announced

The State Fire Marshall’s Office has released the names of the Ohio fire departments that will be getting MARCS grants in 2018. The Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems grants allow first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other but with other agencies responding to an incident. 12 fire departments in Muskingum County are receiving the funds including Washington Township, New Concord and Duncan Falls, each around 50-thousand dollars. In all 186 departments in 54 counties are receiving a total of 3-million dollars in grants. To see the complete list of grant recipients clicks on the link.

MARCS GRANT LIST: