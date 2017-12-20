Marsh reaches 1,000-point club, Muskies comeback falls short

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Jarrell Marsh got off to a slow start, but finished strong, scoring 28-points in the Muskies 84-78 loss to Waynesburg.

Marsh came into Wednesday night’s match-up with the Yellow Jackets just 16-points away from becoming the 31st player in school history to amass 1,000 career points. Marsh, had just four points three-quarters of the way through the first half, but used two quick buckets at the end of the half to get halfway to his target, while also cutting Waynesburg’s lead to 37-28 after the first 20-minutes.

Things got worse before they got better though, as the Yellow Jackets used a 7-0 to start the second half to open up a 16-point lead. Waynesburg lead by as many as 17-points before the Fighting Muskies fought back.

Tri-Valley graduate Marcus Dempsey struggled on the night, going just 5-19 from the floor and 2-8 from three-point range. He scored 15 points on the night, while Rashay Douglas added 14-points off the bench for the Muskies. The Muskies as a team shot just 39% from the field, but hit 19 of 22 free throws to methodically work their way back into the game.

Waynesburg’s win snaps the Muskies three-game winning streak coming into the night. The Muskies have a long break over the holiday before they hit the court again on December 29th in the Oberlin College Tournament.