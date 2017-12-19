Maysville downs pesky New Lex, improves to 4-1

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — It didn’t come easy in the second half, but Maysville took down visiting New Lexington in a battle of Panthers on Tuesday night, 71-57.

It looked like it was going to be smooth sailing for the home team who lead 39-16 at the break, but the Panthers in black and orange battled back in the second half– cutting the lead to as few as 10– before ultimately running out of steam in the end.

New Lexington opened the second half on a 10-2 run, lead by Seth Russell who scored 16 second-half points, and 28 in total on the night to lead all scorers. Though every time the visitors made a run, the home team seemed to have an answer.

Maysville, who was lead by Brandon Ullman’s 22 points, used a speedy transition game to frustrate their fellow Panthers with easy buckets throughout the second half.

Maysville is now 4-1 on the season, and 3-1 in MVL play with their only loss coming on the road to John Glenn last Friday. They travel to Philo this coming Friday. Nex Lex falls to 2-2 on the season, and 1-2 within the conference. They will host winless West Muskingum on Friday.