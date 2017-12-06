Maysville girls drop West M, remain undefeated

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Maysville Panthers girls basketball team is off to a 4-0 start after they took down West Muskingum Wednesday night 81-40.

Despite being only two weeks into the season, Maysville and Tri-Valley stand as the only MVL teams who are still undefeated. Maysville’s offense has been explosive in their first four games, averaging 76 points a contest.

Bailee Smith of Maysville lead all scorers with 18 points. Kassidy Rock and Macie Jarrett were also in double figures, scoring 14 and 13 respectively. Hayley Barker was the star for the Tornadoes, scoring 17 points.

Maysville was up 49-13 at halftime.

Up next for the Panthers is a non-conference home game with Licking Valley on Saturday.