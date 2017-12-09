Maysville improves to 5-0, tops Licking Valley 72-44

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Maysville Panthers are still unbeaten, moving to 5-0 on the young season after a 72-44 victory over the Panthers of Licking Valley on Saturday night.

Maysville entered Saturday night’s game averaging almost 77 points per game, while holding their opponents to just 36 points per game. Though they held just an 11 point lead at halftime, Maysville outscored Licking Valley 22-4 in the 3rd quarter to build an insurmountable 61-32 lead.

Four girls reached double-figures in scoring for Maysville on the night. Bailee Smith had a game-high 17 points, while Rylie Winsor scored 13, Kassidy Rock added 11, and Macie Jarrett chipped in 10 of her own.

Maysville will go for six-in-a-row to start the season when they travel to New Concord on Wednesday to take on John Glenn. Licking Valley is on the road Tuesday night when they play Heath.