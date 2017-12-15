MCCF looks ahead to Groundhog Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Groundhog Day is coming up soon, but it’s probably not the day you’re thinking of.

The Muskingum County Community Foundation will be celebrating its 33rd Anniversary Groundhog Day next month. CEO, Brian Wagner, said although there won’t be a groundhog there to predict the end of winter the event will feature a live and silent auction, food and drinks, and an award presentation.

“We honor two recipients. Our community leadership award is handed out to a young individual who’s made an early impact in their career within Muskingum County,” said Wagner. “And then we also have the Dick Johnson Civic Leadership Award. And that award recognizes a community leader who has really done great work throughout their entire career.”

Those interested in attending the celebration can purchase individual tickets for $30 or sponsored tables for $500. This year the organization is doing something different and offering a special sponsored table deal.

“Or this year, you can purchase a sponsorship table at $575 and get a golden ticket. The golden ticket allows an individual to go up and select something off of the live auction line up before it’s auctioned off in advance,” said Wagner. “So it really is an opportunity to get something without having to go through the rigors of the bidding process.”

The non-profit has been doing this celebration for over 25 years with all of the proceeds going back into the community.

“At Groundhog Day we have our live and silent auction. And all the proceeds that we raise will go towards our spring grant competition that goes right back into the community to support non-profits and other projects in our area,” Wagner said.

In case you’ve wondered how the anniversary celebration became known as Groundhog Day, Wagner shared some history of the date.

“Our IRS determination letter came around Groundhog Day. Basically saying the Community Foundation is a non-profit charity recognized by the Federal Government. So we’ve always kind of used that as our anniversary celebration.”

Groundhog Day will be held at OUZ Zane State College on January 26th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.. You can find more information on their website.