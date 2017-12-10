McElhinney makes 41 saves, Maple Leafs beat Oilers 1-0

TORONTO (AP) — Curtis McElhinney made 41 saves for his first shutout of the season and sixth overall, and Zach Hyman scored in the first minute in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 1-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night.

McElhinney was making his fifth start of the season, giving starter Frederik Andersen a rest after he played in a 4-3 victory Saturday night in Pittsburgh. Toronto improved to 20-10-1 to move within three points of Tampa Bay for the Eastern Conference lead.

Laurent Brossoit made 22 saves for the Oilers. They were coming off a 6-2 victory in Montreal on Saturday night.

It took Toronto only 34 seconds to take the lead. Jake Gardiner’s point shot made its way through traffic and was tipped by Hyman past Brossoit on the first shift. Gardiner was originally credited with the goal before it was switched to Hyman’s sixth of the season.

NOTES: Toronto star forward Auston Matthews missed the game because of an upper-body injury. Josh Leivo took his spot in the lineup. … Toronto FC was honored before the game for winning the MLS Cup on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Columbus on Tuesday night.

Maple Leafs: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

