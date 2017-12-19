Miami Open tennis tournament to move to Dolphins’ stadium

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Open tennis tournament has won permission from the Miami-Dade County commission to move to the Miami Dolphins’ stadium in 2019.

Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement Tuesday that ended a brief impasse and allows the tournament to leave its longtime home on Key Biscayne. The event will be held there one final time beginning in March.

The agreement involving the county, Dolphins and IMG, which owns the Miami Open, calls for the tournament to move to the NFL team’s site. Showcase matches will be held in the 65,000-seat stadium, temporarily revamped for tennis, with permanent outer courts to be constructed in the adjacent parking lot.

A final agreement was delayed two weeks ago because of a previously undisclosed audit concerning how much money the tennis tournament owes Miami-Dade County.

