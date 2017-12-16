Mick’s late three-pointer sends Sheridan past Tri-Valley

THORNVILLE, Ohio – The Sheridan girls trailed by 10 at halftime against Tri-Valley, but thanks to a strong second half came from behind to beat the previously undefeated Scotties 57-55.

Sheridan’s Kendyl Mick knocked down a three from the wing with 20 second to play to give the Generals their first lead of the second half. Tri-Valley then had three chances to score in the paint in the game’s final 10 seconds, but couldn’t convert.

The Generals were able to knock down a staggering 13 three-point field goals in the win. Five of them came from Jena Wharton who lead the Lady Generals with 17 points. Rachel Cooke also dropped in 16 for Sheridan who is now 4-2 on the season and has won four straight.

Tri-Valley was led in scoring by Kyndal Howe who had 17 points. The loss is the first of the season for the Lady Dawgs.

These two teams will meet up again in Dresden on Jan. 20.