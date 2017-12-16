Milan Lucic has goal, assist; Oilers hold off Wild 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Milan Lucic had a goal and assist and the Edmonton Oilers held off the Minnesota Wild 3-2 on Saturday.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for Edmonton, which has alternated wins and losses for nine straight games.

Matt Dumba scored twice for Minnesota, which lost for the first time in five games. It was also the Wild’s first regulation loss at Xcel Energy Center since Nov. 4. Minnesota was 7-0-1 in its previous eight home games.

Lucic gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead late in the second period with a quick shot from the slot after the puck squirted away in a battle between Ryan Suter and Leon Draisaitl.

His pass set up Puljujarvi for a redirect past Alex Stalock midway through the third period for a 3-1 lead. Lucic has four goals and six assists in his past 10 games.

Dumba scored with 5 minutes left for the Wild for his second career two-goal game. The defenseman has four goals in his past seven games.

Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot made 29 saves after missing seven games with an undisclosed injury.

A Talbot save during a scramble resulted in the Oilers first goal when a rebound went directly to Zack Kassian in the defensive end. On a textbook 2-on-1, he and Nugent-Hopkins raced into the Minnesota end before Nugent-Hopkins converted a perfect pass to beat Stalock for his team-leading 13th goal.

Stalock finished with 26 saves.

Dumba, who was caught deep on the Oilers goal, got redemption 4 minutes later as he blasted a feed from Mikael Granlund behind Talbot.

NOTES: Dumba’s other two-goal game was March 3, 2015. . Wild D Jared Spurgeon missed his eighth straight game with a groin injury. . A healthy scratch the past two games, Edmonton C Drake Caggiula replaced LW Anton Slepyshev on the Oilers fourth line. . Wild LW Zach Parise practiced with the team Friday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his lower back Oct. 24. However, he has not been cleared for full contact.

UP NEXT

Edmonton: Plays San Jose on Monday, the first of three straight home games.

Minnesota: Begins a four-game road trip Sunday night in Chicago.

___

More AP NHL hockey at https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey