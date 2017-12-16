Mixed results for news media in high-profile cases

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ohio media organizations have gotten mixed results in separate state court rulings on their challenges to newsgathering restrictions in two of the state’s highest-profile criminal cases in recent years.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday refused to order the release of complete autopsy reports from the unsolved 2016 slayings of eight southern Ohio family members. That ruling came the day after a state appeals panel agreed that reporters should have received juror questionnaires used for the retrial of a former University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in 2015.

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor wrote for the 4-3 majority that the coroner records could have redacted material under a law covering confidential police investigatory records.

Attorney Jack Greiner (GREYE’-nur) calls that ruling “troubling.”