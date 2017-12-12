Monday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 77, Wyoming Valley West 55

Aliquippa 45, Blackhawk 40

Archbishop Carroll 70, Coatesville 55

Armstrong 43, Valley 41

Audenried 73, Olney Charter 49

Austin 66, Bucktail 43

Belle Vernon 87, Mount Pleasant 44

Berks Catholic 42, Pottsville 38

Berks Christian 53, Dayspring Christian 22

Bethlehem Center 46, West Greene 28

Blue Mountain 68, Schuylkill Valley 56

Bodine 55, Masterman 37

Bonner-Prendergast 83, Malvern Prep 65

Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 64, Shalom Christian 35

Burrell 63, Leechburg 59

Butler 72, Ambridge 67

Cameron County 80, Dubois Central Catholic 64

Carmichaels 66, Geibel Catholic 57

Cedar Crest 57, Manheim Central 39

Central Martinsburg 69, Williamsburg 57

Central Valley 55, Shaler 35

Chester 78, Lancaster McCaskey 56

Connellsville 68, Ringgold 41

Constitution 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 71

Curwensville 57, West Branch 54, OT

Delaware Valley 54, Crestwood 52

Dubois 72, Cambria Heights 64

East Allegheny 69, Yough 31

Ephrata 46, Penn Manor 44

Friends Central 53, Friends Select 34

Greensburg Salem 84, Blairsville 65

Greenville 62, Commodore Perry 20

Harford Tech, Md. 73, York County Tech 33

Hazleton Area 59, Scranton Prep 50

Hempfield Area 55, Altoona 52

HOPE for Hyndman 66, Meyersdale 62

Imhotep Charter 65, Frankford 28

Juniata 52, Greenwood 40

Juniata Valley 72, Moshannon Valley 37

Lehighton 59, Marian Catholic 53

Mercy Career 49, Del-Valley Charter 46

Millersburg 38, Newport 35

Muncy 70, South Williamsport 61

Nanticoke Area 73, Old Forge 53

Norristown 53, Academy Park 41

North Pocono 63, Blue Ridge 42

Northumberland Christian 60, Midd-West 40

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 79, Hopewell 52

Penn Hills 71, Propel Andrew Street 49

Phil-Montgomery Christian 47, MaST Charter 40

Philadelphia George Washington 70, Edison 41

Plum 64, Kiski Area 46

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 69, Bishop Shanahan 51

Riverside 51, Susquehanna 47

Roxborough 74, Nueva Esperanza 58

Sankofa Freedom 62, Martin Luther King 61

Scranton Holy Cross 65, Pittston Area 59

St. Joseph’s Catholic 53, Penns Valley 42

St. Joseph’s Prep 76, Malvern Prep 67

Steel Valley 56, Thomas Jefferson 48

Tamaqua 73, Pottsville Nativity 61

Trinity Christian 60, Beaver County Christian 55

Tunkhannock 64, Elk Lake 41

Union Grant, W.Va. 93, Turkeyfoot Valley 88

Valley View 37, Mid Valley 30

Warrior Run 63, Central Columbia 54

Washington 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 40

West Middlesex 47, Neshannock 32

Woodland Hills 87, Brashear 70

Wyoming Seminary 66, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 32

Wyomissing 64, Antietam 56

Carbondale Tournament Consolation

West Scranton 76, Forest City 36

Championship

Honesdale 50, Carbondale 39

Franklin Regional Tournament

Franklin Regional 52, Norwin 44

Westinghouse 86, Monessen 66

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Allegany, Md. vs. Westmont Hilltop, ppd.<<

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abraham Lincoln 36, Masterman 26

Academy of the New Church 35, MaST Charter 19

Academy Park 69, Norristown 54

Ambridge 52, South Fayette 43

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 51, Geibel Catholic 24

Armstrong 50, Knoch 36

Avella 40, Fort Cherry 36

Avonworth 66, Elizabeth Forward 54

Bainbridge-Guilford, N.Y. 84, Blue Ridge 23

Beaver Falls 63, Hopewell 55

Bensalem 52, Upper Darby 50

Bishop Carroll 70, Greater Johnstown 27

Bishop Guilfoyle 70, Richland 17

Bishop McCort 71, Penn Cambria 61

California 40, Brownsville 28

Cambria Heights 68, Somerset 49

Canon-McMillan 66, Steel Valley 25

Carmichaels 47, Mapletown 33

Central Martinsburg 52, Williamsburg 26

Chartiers Valley 56, Norwin 53

Clairton 46, Yough 26

Columbia 55, Antietam 41

Conemaugh Valley 42, Rockwood 23

Corry 39, North East 32

Danville 45, Selinsgrove 22

Dobbins 52, Strawberry Mansion 26

Downingtown East 64, Downingtown West 27

East Allegheny 63, Shady Side Academy 51

Edison 49, Mariana Bracetti 28

Elwood City Riverside 66, New Brighton 17

Fairview 45, Titusville 26

Fannett-Metal 51, Northern Bedford 48

Forest Hills 65, Bedford 34

Franklin Regional 65, West Mifflin 50

Freeport 60, Apollo-Ridge 42

Freire Charter 42, Mastbaum 26

Friends Central 39, Friends Select 35

Harmony 46, Blacklick 45

HOPE for Hyndman 39, Johnstown Christian 38

Huntingdon 60, Mount Union 38

Jersey Shore 51, Neumann 29

Keystone Oaks 60, Seton-LaSalle 41

Laurel 69, Wilmington 28

Lehighton 56, Saucon Valley 35

Mahanoy Area 61, Lebanon Catholic 51

Marian Catholic 64, Lincoln Leadership 27

Midd-West 48, Northumberland Christian 30

Mifflin County 85, Central Mountain 19

Moon 48, Quaker Valley 36

Muhlenberg 35, Pottsville Nativity 33

North Pocono 53, Riverside 51

North Schuylkill 71, Loyalsock 60

North Star 48, Shade 35

Northern Garrett, Md. 53, Turkeyfoot Valley 16

Northern Potter 49, Jasper-Troupsberg, N.Y. 47

Northwestern 78, Union City 31

Oil City 57, Conneaut Area 33

Old Forge 65, Wilkes-Barre GAR 28

Oswayo 44, Friends Central 33

Otto-Eldred 55, Eisenhower 19

Panther Valley 50, Palmerton 26

Parkway Center City 46, Roxborough 26

Paul Robeson 52, Sayre 35

Penn Hills 43, Mount Lebanon 39

Penn Manor 69, Ephrata 31

Peters Township 51, Trinity 35

Philadelphia Academy Charter 49, Rush 38

Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 72, Gratz 16

Philadelphia George Washington 47, Audenried 34

Philipsburg-Osceola 78, West Branch 43

Pine Grove 38, Schuylkill Valley 25

Pittsburgh Obama 79, Ellis School 30

Pittston Area 54, Hanover Area 40

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Engineering And Science 32

Portage Area 61, Meyersdale 31

Propel Andrew Street 22, Springdale 19

Punxsutawney 64, Keystone 38

Quigley Catholic 72, Freedom 63

Renaissance Academy 23, West-Mont Christian 16

Ridgway 52, Smethport 43

Ringgold 40, Charleroi 39

Sacred Heart 47, Barrack Hebrew 20

Sankofa Freedom 54, Prep Charter 50

Scranton Prep 48, Tunkhannock 47

Seneca 57, Lakeview 37

Seneca Valley 59, New Castle 46

Shalom Christian 56, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 34

Shamokin 41, Mifflinburg 26

Shanksville-Stoneycreek 44, Conemaugh Township 29

Shenango 62, Union Area 32

South Allegheny 45, Valley 25

South Williamsport 58, Troy 18

Southmoreland 72, Laurel Highlands 60

St. Joseph 71, Serra Catholic 65

St. Marys 53, Port Allegany 35

Sto-Rox 42, Carrick 30

Sullivan County 54, Wyalusing 39

Susquehanna 56, Lackawanna Trail 42

Thomas Jefferson 82, South Park 49

Tussey Mountain 52, Southern Huntingdon 37

Valley View 30, Mid Valley 27

Waynesburg Central 38, Jefferson-Morgan 20

Weatherly 56, MMI Prep 10

West Allegheny 54, Pine-Richland 39

West Greene 58, McGuffey 23

West Shamokin 71, Leechburg 40

Westmont Hilltop 54, Central Cambria 50

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 38, Montrose 31

Williams Valley 56, Halifax 19

Winchester Thurston 42, Cornell 31

Woodland Hills 70, Brashear 30

Wyoming Seminary 47, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 13