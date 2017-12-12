Monday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 77, Wyoming Valley West 55
Aliquippa 45, Blackhawk 40
Archbishop Carroll 70, Coatesville 55
Armstrong 43, Valley 41
Audenried 73, Olney Charter 49
Austin 66, Bucktail 43
Belle Vernon 87, Mount Pleasant 44
Berks Catholic 42, Pottsville 38
Berks Christian 53, Dayspring Christian 22
Bethlehem Center 46, West Greene 28
Blue Mountain 68, Schuylkill Valley 56
Bodine 55, Masterman 37
Bonner-Prendergast 83, Malvern Prep 65
Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 64, Shalom Christian 35
Burrell 63, Leechburg 59
Butler 72, Ambridge 67
Cameron County 80, Dubois Central Catholic 64
Carmichaels 66, Geibel Catholic 57
Cedar Crest 57, Manheim Central 39
Central Martinsburg 69, Williamsburg 57
Central Valley 55, Shaler 35
Chester 78, Lancaster McCaskey 56
Connellsville 68, Ringgold 41
Constitution 74, Philadelphia West Catholic 71
Curwensville 57, West Branch 54, OT
Delaware Valley 54, Crestwood 52
Dubois 72, Cambria Heights 64
East Allegheny 69, Yough 31
Ephrata 46, Penn Manor 44
Friends Central 53, Friends Select 34
Greensburg Salem 84, Blairsville 65
Greenville 62, Commodore Perry 20
Harford Tech, Md. 73, York County Tech 33
Hazleton Area 59, Scranton Prep 50
Hempfield Area 55, Altoona 52
HOPE for Hyndman 66, Meyersdale 62
Imhotep Charter 65, Frankford 28
Juniata 52, Greenwood 40
Juniata Valley 72, Moshannon Valley 37
Lehighton 59, Marian Catholic 53
Mercy Career 49, Del-Valley Charter 46
Millersburg 38, Newport 35
Muncy 70, South Williamsport 61
Nanticoke Area 73, Old Forge 53
Norristown 53, Academy Park 41
North Pocono 63, Blue Ridge 42
Northumberland Christian 60, Midd-West 40
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 79, Hopewell 52
Penn Hills 71, Propel Andrew Street 49
Phil-Montgomery Christian 47, MaST Charter 40
Philadelphia George Washington 70, Edison 41
Plum 64, Kiski Area 46
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 69, Bishop Shanahan 51
Riverside 51, Susquehanna 47
Roxborough 74, Nueva Esperanza 58
Sankofa Freedom 62, Martin Luther King 61
Scranton Holy Cross 65, Pittston Area 59
St. Joseph’s Catholic 53, Penns Valley 42
St. Joseph’s Prep 76, Malvern Prep 67
Steel Valley 56, Thomas Jefferson 48
Tamaqua 73, Pottsville Nativity 61
Trinity Christian 60, Beaver County Christian 55
Tunkhannock 64, Elk Lake 41
Union Grant, W.Va. 93, Turkeyfoot Valley 88
Valley View 37, Mid Valley 30
Warrior Run 63, Central Columbia 54
Washington 46, Greensburg Central Catholic 40
West Middlesex 47, Neshannock 32
Woodland Hills 87, Brashear 70
Wyoming Seminary 66, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 32
Wyomissing 64, Antietam 56
|Carbondale Tournament
|Consolation
West Scranton 76, Forest City 36
|Championship
Honesdale 50, Carbondale 39
|Franklin Regional Tournament
Franklin Regional 52, Norwin 44
Westinghouse 86, Monessen 66
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Allegany, Md. vs. Westmont Hilltop, ppd.<<
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abraham Lincoln 36, Masterman 26
Academy of the New Church 35, MaST Charter 19
Academy Park 69, Norristown 54
Ambridge 52, South Fayette 43
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 51, Geibel Catholic 24
Armstrong 50, Knoch 36
Avella 40, Fort Cherry 36
Avonworth 66, Elizabeth Forward 54
Bainbridge-Guilford, N.Y. 84, Blue Ridge 23
Beaver Falls 63, Hopewell 55
Bensalem 52, Upper Darby 50
Bishop Carroll 70, Greater Johnstown 27
Bishop Guilfoyle 70, Richland 17
Bishop McCort 71, Penn Cambria 61
California 40, Brownsville 28
Cambria Heights 68, Somerset 49
Canon-McMillan 66, Steel Valley 25
Carmichaels 47, Mapletown 33
Central Martinsburg 52, Williamsburg 26
Chartiers Valley 56, Norwin 53
Clairton 46, Yough 26
Columbia 55, Antietam 41
Conemaugh Valley 42, Rockwood 23
Corry 39, North East 32
Danville 45, Selinsgrove 22
Dobbins 52, Strawberry Mansion 26
Downingtown East 64, Downingtown West 27
East Allegheny 63, Shady Side Academy 51
Edison 49, Mariana Bracetti 28
Elwood City Riverside 66, New Brighton 17
Fairview 45, Titusville 26
Fannett-Metal 51, Northern Bedford 48
Forest Hills 65, Bedford 34
Franklin Regional 65, West Mifflin 50
Freeport 60, Apollo-Ridge 42
Freire Charter 42, Mastbaum 26
Friends Central 39, Friends Select 35
Harmony 46, Blacklick 45
HOPE for Hyndman 39, Johnstown Christian 38
Huntingdon 60, Mount Union 38
Jersey Shore 51, Neumann 29
Keystone Oaks 60, Seton-LaSalle 41
Laurel 69, Wilmington 28
Lehighton 56, Saucon Valley 35
Mahanoy Area 61, Lebanon Catholic 51
Marian Catholic 64, Lincoln Leadership 27
Midd-West 48, Northumberland Christian 30
Mifflin County 85, Central Mountain 19
Moon 48, Quaker Valley 36
Muhlenberg 35, Pottsville Nativity 33
North Pocono 53, Riverside 51
North Schuylkill 71, Loyalsock 60
North Star 48, Shade 35
Northern Garrett, Md. 53, Turkeyfoot Valley 16
Northern Potter 49, Jasper-Troupsberg, N.Y. 47
Northwestern 78, Union City 31
Oil City 57, Conneaut Area 33
Old Forge 65, Wilkes-Barre GAR 28
Oswayo 44, Friends Central 33
Otto-Eldred 55, Eisenhower 19
Panther Valley 50, Palmerton 26
Parkway Center City 46, Roxborough 26
Paul Robeson 52, Sayre 35
Penn Hills 43, Mount Lebanon 39
Penn Manor 69, Ephrata 31
Peters Township 51, Trinity 35
Philadelphia Academy Charter 49, Rush 38
Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 72, Gratz 16
Philadelphia George Washington 47, Audenried 34
Philipsburg-Osceola 78, West Branch 43
Pine Grove 38, Schuylkill Valley 25
Pittsburgh Obama 79, Ellis School 30
Pittston Area 54, Hanover Area 40
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 76, Engineering And Science 32
Portage Area 61, Meyersdale 31
Propel Andrew Street 22, Springdale 19
Punxsutawney 64, Keystone 38
Quigley Catholic 72, Freedom 63
Renaissance Academy 23, West-Mont Christian 16
Ridgway 52, Smethport 43
Ringgold 40, Charleroi 39
Sacred Heart 47, Barrack Hebrew 20
Sankofa Freedom 54, Prep Charter 50
Scranton Prep 48, Tunkhannock 47
Seneca 57, Lakeview 37
Seneca Valley 59, New Castle 46
Shalom Christian 56, Broadfording Christian Academy, Md. 34
Shamokin 41, Mifflinburg 26
Shanksville-Stoneycreek 44, Conemaugh Township 29
Shenango 62, Union Area 32
South Allegheny 45, Valley 25
South Williamsport 58, Troy 18
Southmoreland 72, Laurel Highlands 60
St. Joseph 71, Serra Catholic 65
St. Marys 53, Port Allegany 35
Sto-Rox 42, Carrick 30
Sullivan County 54, Wyalusing 39
Susquehanna 56, Lackawanna Trail 42
Thomas Jefferson 82, South Park 49
Tussey Mountain 52, Southern Huntingdon 37
Valley View 30, Mid Valley 27
Waynesburg Central 38, Jefferson-Morgan 20
Weatherly 56, MMI Prep 10
West Allegheny 54, Pine-Richland 39
West Greene 58, McGuffey 23
West Shamokin 71, Leechburg 40
Westmont Hilltop 54, Central Cambria 50
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 38, Montrose 31
Williams Valley 56, Halifax 19
Winchester Thurston 42, Cornell 31
Woodland Hills 70, Brashear 30
Wyoming Seminary 47, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 13