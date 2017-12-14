Muskingum County Board of Elections relocates

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Board of Elections hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new office.

The Board of Elections celebrated the move to their new home on Market Street after spending 20 years in the health department building. The change came when it was decided the health department’s two locations should consolidate into one.

“Last year the commissioners asked us to move to a new building. We looked at several buildings. This one came up for sale and the commissioners decided to buy it for us and be able to locate us here,” said Tim Thompson, Director of the Board of Elections.

The Board of Elections is now located at the old Paul Mitchell Center. The commissioners bought this building over the summer. The new building gives the department more room to work in.

“We were just kind of moving like sardines in a can in the last building. And so this way, we get a little more space,” said Thompson. “We can keep our files in different areas where we need to keep them instead of all cramped together. And so, it’s going to be a big help for us.”

The Board of Elections made the move earlier this month. Thompson says another benefit of the move is customers will have more parking options.